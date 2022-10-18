The proposed EU nature restoration regulation could sterilise many family farms and undermine Ireland’s rural economy, according to the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA).

INHFA president Vincent Roddy called for legislators to “work together” to oppose the regulation and reassess existing regulations before moving forward.

He was speaking ahead of his association’s address to the joint Oireachtas committee on agriculture.

The committee, made up of TDs and senators from Government parties and the opposition, is set to discuss the proposed restoration regulation on Wednesday.

Last week, Roddy described the proposed EU nature restoration regulation, which could see some 200,000ha of drained farmed peatland rewet by 2050, as a “land grab” by Brussels.

‘Stick to beat ourselves’

The INHFA president highlighted that in the last week, “we have seen how current regulation around the climate change bill and the birds and habitats directives have derailed the Galway city bypass and vital flood relief works on the N59 in Connemara”.

“This comes on the back of stalled flood relief works at Lough Funshinagh in Roscommon due to another objection under the birds and habitats directives.”

Roddy said these are “just three examples and there are countless more, but the real concern is that we are creating a stick to beat ourselves with”.

‘Urgent need’

The farmer suggested that there is “an urgent need to reassess existing [nature] regulations before we make the situation even worse through the implementation of the nature restoration regulation”.

He said a major issue of concern in this proposed regulation is article 16, which centres on the ‘right to justice’.

This article, stated Roddy, “will give non-governmental organisations (NGOs) promoting environmental protection, such as An Taisce, the opportunity to object to any actions taken and actions not taken, that are deemed necessary to deliver on restoration targets”.

“Such required actions will include the rewetting of farmed peatlands,” he said.

Court

Roddy warned that based on the current process these objections won’t “see the NGO taking the farmer to court, but will see the NGO taking the State to court for not enforcing the regulation”.

“The State will then have to act against the farmer or individual and enforce sanctions that could see the withdrawal of CAP payments or court proceedings.”

While recognising the need for regulation around environmental requirements, the INHFA leader said “it is vital that any such regulation is fair and not open to abuse”.

“What we currently have is, I believe, being abused and it is vital that our legislators address this before we make a bad situation intolerable,” he said.

