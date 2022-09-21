The proposals will result in legally binding nature restoration targets which will see more farmland designated and further restrictions on farmers currently on designated land.

New EU proposals on nature restoration will undermine farming activity, accelerate rural decline and turn large parts of Ireland into nature reserves and glorified theme parks, according to the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA).

As revealed earlier this year by the Irish Farmers Journal, the proposals will result in legally binding nature restoration targets which will see more farmland designated and further restrictions on farmers currently on designated land.

INHFA president Vincent Roddy said the proposals, as they stand, will “end farming activity across our peat soils including the 300,000ha of drained peatlands”.

“These targets and the actions to deliver on them will start to impact within the next two to three years, with mid- and long-term targets applying from 2030 to 2050.”

Loss of income

Roddy said it will “provide EU member states with the opportunity to designate large areas of land without the requirement to compensate landowners for loss of income, with this applying to existing and new designations.”

He called on farmers, business owners, the public at large and representative groups across rural Ireland to inform themselves on what is being proposed and demand decisive action.