The Dealer keeps a tight eye on everything around the ring, not just the cattle, and a new face has been spotted on the rostrum in Elphin Mart. Local Croghan man Ciaran Lynch has taken up the role of assistant mart manager, working alongside mart manager Kevin Caslin. The mart continues to be a busy place with cattle throughput up 5% in 2021 and sheep throughput up 40%. The mart recently saw some long serving members of the committee call it a day, with Carmelita Caslin, retiring after spending 33 years as secretary and Gerry Connellan, retiring after 26 years as manager. Pat Dockery has also recently retired as chair of the mart.
