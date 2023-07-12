I’ve got wind that Bord Bia has three highly qualified women taking up positions on its board.
The fearless full backline consists of Mary Delaney, Sharon Buckley and Karina Pierce. Delaney is formerly of this parish and now a sustainability consultant, while Buckley comes from Musgraves where she holds the position of chief commercial officer. Pierce comes from UCD, ?where she is professor of dairy production and director of external relations.
