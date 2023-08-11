Applications are now open for two new farm apprenticeships, with students starting the two-year courses in September. \ Claire Nash

Teagasc is offering two new apprenticeships - a farm manager apprenticeship and a farm technician apprenticeship.

Farm manager apprenticeship

What is the farm manager apprenticeship?

The farm manager apprenticeship will equip individuals with the knowledge needed for a managerial career in the agricultural sector.

Upon successful completion, apprentices will hold a nationally-recognised QQI bachelor of science in professional sustainable farm management (NFQ Level 7).

Who should consider this apprenticeship?

This apprenticeship welcomes those aiming to pursue a managerial role within agriculture, as well as current farm personnel seeking to enhance their educational qualifications.

With a focus on practical management skills, the programme aims to train apprentices to effectively manage farm enterprises.

What are the entry requirements?

To be eligible for this apprenticeship, an applicant must:

Be directly employed by a SOLAS approved employer.

Hold a farm technician apprenticeship qualification (higher certificate in technical farm operations – NFQ Level 6*).

Or, hold a Level 6 advanced certificate in agriculture (or equivalent) award.

Or, hold a Level 7 specific purpose professional dairy diploma in farm management.

Or, anyone working in the agricultural sector. Applicants must be 18 years old or older working in the agricultural sector (two years full-time) with the relevant experience and equivalent educational experience (NFQ Level 6 or higher).

What is SOLAS?

SOLAS is the State agency that oversees the further education and training sector in Ireland.

What does the apprenticeship involve?

The apprenticeship is a two-year programme with nine modules. As part of this programme, apprentices will engage in on-the-job training with a SOLAS-approved employer.

Off-the-job training will take place in a Teagasc college supported by online learning. Off-the-job training will also include some visits to industry or agricultural research locations.

Off-the-job training will be a total of 10 weeks per year.

What sector can I do my apprenticeship in?

Apprentices will find placements in diverse commercial farms across Ireland, spanning enterprises such as arable crop production, cattle, dairy, pigs, poultry, sheep or suckler production.

What will I study during the off-the-job training period?

During year one, apprentices will study:

Farm finance and strategic management.

Health and safety management.

Sustainable and environmental farm management.

Farm product quality and operations management.

During year two, apprentices will study:

Manager skills – leadership; delegation; decision making.

Economic sustainability and labour management.

Farm infrastructure and regulations.

Climate smart farm technologies.

Apprentice project.

How long is the apprenticeship?

The farm manager apprenticeship is two years in length, encompassing both off-the-job and on-the-job training.

Am I paid during my apprenticeship?

Apprentices will earn as they learn. The employer will pay apprentices a salary while they are being trained on the job and off the job.

The rate of pay is agreed between the apprentice and employer. Basic pay will be the minimum wage.

Do I pay any fees?

Apprentices complete their off-the-job training in Teagasc, for which they are required to pay a student contribution. This fee has yet to be confirmed.

Associated costs such as travel and accommodation for off-the-job block release are extra.

How can I apply?

Interested parties can find more information, including apprenticeship brochure, applicant guide and more here.

Farm technician apprenticeship

What is the farm technician apprenticeship?

The farm technician apprenticeship will provide apprentices with knowledge of technical farm operations, with a strong foundation of sustainable agriculture production, health and safety, quality assurance, business, sustainable and work organisation skills.

On completion of the programme, the apprentice will hold a nationally-recognised QQI higher certificate in technical farm operations (NFQ Level 6).

Who should consider this apprenticeship?

The farm technician apprenticeship is for those who wish to pursue a career in the agricultural industry as a farm technician or for existing personnel in the industry who would like to gain a qualification.

What are the entry requirements?

To be eligible for this apprenticeship, an applicant must:

Be directly employed by a SOLAS-approved employer.

Have achieved a pass in the Leaving Certificate (NFQ Level 5) or vocational programme (NFQ Level 5), obtaining a minimum grade O6/H7 in maths or an F2 in foundation maths, and O6/H7 in four other subjects.

Or, hold a major QQI Level 5 (or higher) award.

Or, hold a Level 6 specific purpose in farming programmes.

Or, anyone working in the agricultural sector, 18 years old or older with two full-time years of work experience in a land-based sector (such as farming, agricultural contracting, horticulture, forestry, aquaculture or the equine sector) deemed acceptable by employer and consortium and subject to the validation of supporting evidence and/or assessment process.

What does the apprenticeship involve?

The apprenticeship is a two-year programme with 12 modules. As part of this programme, apprentices will engage in on the-job training with a SOLAS-approved employer.

Off-the-job training will take place in a Teagasc college supported by online learning. Off-the-job training will also include some visits to industry or agricultural research locations.

Off-the-job training will be a total of 10 weeks per year.

What sector can I do my apprenticeship in?

Apprentices will find placements in diverse commercial farms across Ireland, spanning enterprises such as arable crop production, cattle, dairy, pigs, poultry, sheep or suckler production.

What will I study during the off-the-job training period?

During year one, apprentices will study:

Introduction to business and technology of farming.

Health and safety on the farm.

Environment and science of farming.

Quality assurance, regulation and compliance.

Farm operation skills and work routines.

People skills – teamwork and supervisory.

During year two, apprentices will study:

Farm administration and business skills.

Lean management and standard operating procedures.

Sustainable farm production.

Farm enterprise monitoring and evaluation.

Farm operation planning and record keeping.

Apprentice project.

How long is the apprenticeship?

The farm technician apprenticeship is two years in length, encompassing both off-the-job and on-the-job training.

Am I paid during my apprenticeship?

Apprentices will earn as they learn. The employer will pay apprentices a salary while they are being trained on the job and off the job.

The rate of pay is agreed between the apprentice and employer. Basic pay will be the minimum wage.

Do I pay any fees?

Apprentices complete their off-the-job training in Teagasc, for which they are required to pay a student contribution. This fee has yet to be confirmed.

Associated costs such as travel and accommodation for off-the-job block release are extra.

How can I apply?

Interested parties can find more information, including apprenticeship brochure, applicant guide and more here.