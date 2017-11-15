NEW Farm Buildings magazine out now!

The new Farm Buildings magazine is available to order online at farmersjournal.ie/store

Compiled by the Irish Farmers Journal team, the focus of the magazine is on farm buildings which have been designed to meet Department of Agriculture specifications that would be suitable for grant aid. The magazine details various buildings suitable for beef, dairy, sheep and tillage farmers. These plans also include the Department of Agriculture buildings specifications and reference costs for such projects.

Features include:

Suckler and beef sheds

Cubicle sheds

Sheep houses

Dairy parlours

Grain stores

Silage pits

Handling units

How to make a TAMS II application

Drawings and costings for multiple building types

How to extend the life of farm buildings

Common mistakes with TAMS II applications

SIX-BAY SLATTED BEEF SHED WITH CREEPS: A six-bay slatted beef shed was designed to be run as a one-man operation with ease of cattle movement vital for Michael O’Connell, Cahercon, Co Clare. This beef shed was built off two old cubicle houses on an elevated site.

SHEEP HOUSING: This four-bay slatted sheep shed was built on John and Larry Tiernan’s farm in Four Roads, Co Roscommon. The Tiernans lamb down 170 hoggets every year outdoors from mid-March on. The shed was built to reduce workload, have more grass available in spring and increase slurry storage capacity on the farm.

240-COW CUBICLE HOUSE: With plans to increase cow numbers to 400 by 2020, Vincent and Mary Gorman from Ballindrum Farm, Athy, Co Kildare, recently expanded their dairy accommodation with the addition of a 240-cow cubicle shed, which was built with the help of TAMS II grant aid.

24-UNIT PARLOUR: A 24-unit DeLaval parlour kitted out with swingover arms, automatic cluster removers, milk meters, low-line jetters and an automatic washing system. The parlour is complete with an adjustable breast rail and a zig-zag rump rail.

HANDLING UNIT: Colin Tyner from Shilleagh, Co Wicklow, recently built a state-of-the-art cattle handling unit. The unit was built to make handling his 100-cow suckler herd safer and more efficient after close calls in the past when testing cattle.

