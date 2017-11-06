Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Farmers Journal Scotland Subscription
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Farmers Journal Scotland Subscription

By on
The new Farmers Journal Scotland is here and here is everything you need to know about it.
The new Farmers Journal Scotland is here and here is everything you need to know about it.

Farmers Journal Scotland was launched on Friday June 2. The weekly publication covers tried and tested technical advice, local, national and international news along with expert market analysis. We are going to provide the information to help you get the most out of your farm.

A key element of the paper will be the expert technical advice. We have a track record of delivering for farmers’ profitability. This will be complimented by Scotland’s own Farm Profit Programme being run by the paper in partnership with Aberdeen and Northern Marts. We are providing farmers with unique guidance to improve their business and their bottom line.

Our Scottish team is led by Editor John Sleigh, along with news reporters Sarah Anderson and Lorrie Kyle. There will also be weekly updates from our Farm Profit Programme Advisors based in the North East, with expert advisers Robert Gilchrist and Declan Marren. They will be accompanied by a handpicked group of farmer writers from across Scotland. Covering all angles, from Brussels we have Phelim O’Neil giving key insight to Brexit and farm policy as it develops.

“Farmers Journal Scotland has an experienced Scottish and Irish team offering expert market and policy analysis to inform your farm businesses. Furthermore we will support readers to improve their farms profitability. Every Friday we will provide the best technical advice on getting the most out of your farm no matter the size or scale.” – Scottish Editor, John Sleigh.

Issues retail at £3.10 and are available in all good newsagents across Scotland. Readers can also avail of a subscription offer of £59 for a 6 month print subscription posted to your home weekly or £99 for a 1 year subscriptions.

To avail of our subscription offer please CLICK HERE to subscribe online or contact our customer service team on 01224-426001.

More in More
Member
Top price of €7,400 at Charolais sale in Tullamore
Pedigree
Top price of €7,400 at Charolais sale in Tullamore
By Daniel McPartlin on 05 November 2017
'Don't want to spend on farm safety? Think of the cost of a funeral'
News
'Don't want to spend on farm safety? Think of the cost of a funeral'
By Tommy Moyles on 05 November 2017
Member
Farm payments give northern mart trade a boost
Markets
Farm payments give northern mart trade a boost
By Kieran Mailey on 03 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Driving farm output top priority for focus farms
Scotland
Driving farm output top priority for focus farms
By Declan Marren on 27 October 2017
Member
Sybil Macpherson, Brackley farm, Dalmally, Argyll and Bute
Scotland
Sybil Macpherson, Brackley farm, Dalmally, Argyll and Bute
By Odile Evans on 31 October 2017
Member
Glyphosate used on almost half of Scottish cereals
Scotland
Glyphosate used on almost half of Scottish cereals
By Odile Evans on 01 November 2017
Toyota Corolla
Reliable saloon car. Low maintenance. NCT Nov 2018. TAX Jan 2018. ...
View ad
Ch Bull
5 star 19 months old by Mozart. GD by CF52. Also5 star 4 year old stock bull by...
View ad
2003 MANITOU MLT633 T
JUST INVERY CLEAN LOADER6 TONNE LIFT3.3 METRE REACHTURBO€2...
View ad
2007 MANITOU MT1030 S
 GOOD STRAGHT MACHINESIDE JACKS4050 HRS3 TONNE LIFTCALL SAL...
View ad
2003 Case IH CS110 c/w Stoll F31 S/L P/L DUE IN
NON VAT INVOICEDUE IN LATE OCTOBERGREAT FARMERS TRACTORSELF LEVEL LO...
View ad

Place ad