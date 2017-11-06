Farmers Journal Scotland Subscription

The new Farmers Journal Scotland is here and here is everything you need to know about it.

Farmers Journal Scotland was launched on Friday June 2. The weekly publication covers tried and tested technical advice, local, national and international news along with expert market analysis. We are going to provide the information to help you get the most out of your farm.

A key element of the paper will be the expert technical advice. We have a track record of delivering for farmers’ profitability. This will be complimented by Scotland’s own Farm Profit Programme being run by the paper in partnership with Aberdeen and Northern Marts. We are providing farmers with unique guidance to improve their business and their bottom line.

Our Scottish team is led by Editor John Sleigh, along with news reporters Sarah Anderson and Lorrie Kyle. There will also be weekly updates from our Farm Profit Programme Advisors based in the North East, with expert advisers Robert Gilchrist and Declan Marren. They will be accompanied by a handpicked group of farmer writers from across Scotland. Covering all angles, from Brussels we have Phelim O’Neil giving key insight to Brexit and farm policy as it develops.

“Farmers Journal Scotland has an experienced Scottish and Irish team offering expert market and policy analysis to inform your farm businesses. Furthermore we will support readers to improve their farms profitability. Every Friday we will provide the best technical advice on getting the most out of your farm no matter the size or scale.” – Scottish Editor, John Sleigh.

Issues retail at £3.10 and are available in all good newsagents across Scotland. Readers can also avail of a subscription offer of £59 for a 6 month print subscription posted to your home weekly or £99 for a 1 year subscriptions.

To avail of our subscription offer please CLICK HERE to subscribe online or contact our customer service team on 01224-426001.