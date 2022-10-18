Teagasc, in collaboration with the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) and the fertiliser industry, has developed a new fertiliser training course in sustainable fertiliser.

The 20-hour blended training course is aimed at people who work in co-ops and are involved in the sale, purchasing and advice relating to fertilisers.

The purpose of this course is to develop awareness around sustainable fertiliser use, soils nutrition, Irish and EU legislation, farm nutrient planning and practical fertiliser use on the farm.

There are 13 co-ops and over 30 employees participating in the programme.

Training and knowledge

Speaking at the launch, soil and plant nutrition specialist in Teagasc Mark Plunkett said: “Teagasc welcomes the opportunity to provide this training to the fertiliser industry as we all work together to reduce gaseous emissions from Irish agriculture.

"The training is delivered by Teagasc experts through the Teagasc ConnectEd programme, which delivers training and knowledge programmes to businesses and professionals working with the agri-food sector.”

Billy Goodburn from ICOS said that co-op staff involved in agri trading play a key role in supporting and assisting farmers with their decisions around fertiliser use.

"ICOS Skillnet is committed to developing new approaches and training options for our co-op members in response to the increasing regulatory, legislative and market requirements facing the sector and key to this is a strong partnership with Teagasc and the Signpost farm programme,” Goodman added.

Speaking at the launch, Eamonn Farrell of ICOS said: “The involvement of Teagasc and the fertiliser association has been key to the design of a programme that will be of huge benefit to co-ops and in turn their farmer members and customers.”