The new Roll-Bar 125 fixed-chamber baler is available in Rotor Cutter or Rotor Feeder versions.

The new fixed-chamber New Holland Roll-Bar 125 round baler has been announced as the successor to the BR6090.

Two versions are available – the Rotor Feeder and the Rotor Cutter, which includes a chopping unit.

New Holland describes it as a simple and robust machine for farmers, suitable for all crops from dry straw to wet grass.

The baler’s main frame has been modified to include a shock absorber on both sides between the main frame and tailgate to ensure smooth closing.

Improvements are said to have been made internally, including hardened plates, high-grade drive chains and new sealed bearings, all for a longer life cycle.

The Hydraulic Rotor Reverser and free-run clutch feature is now available on Rotor Feeder models, leaving the rotor that it can be reversed once a blockage occurs.

Visually, the Roll-Bar 125 sees the most notable changes, with newly designed side panels and decals.

The larger side panels provide a fully protected space for spare net rolls, yet allow ample access once opened for maintenance purposes.