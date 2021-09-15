The new fixed-chamber New Holland Roll-Bar 125 round baler has been announced as the successor to the BR6090.
Two versions are available – the Rotor Feeder and the Rotor Cutter, which includes a chopping unit.
New Holland describes it as a simple and robust machine for farmers, suitable for all crops from dry straw to wet grass.
The baler’s main frame has been modified to include a shock absorber on both sides between the main frame and tailgate to ensure smooth closing.
Improvements are said to have been made internally, including hardened plates, high-grade drive chains and new sealed bearings, all for a longer life cycle.
The Hydraulic Rotor Reverser and free-run clutch feature is now available on Rotor Feeder models, leaving the rotor that it can be reversed once a blockage occurs.
Visually, the Roll-Bar 125 sees the most notable changes, with newly designed side panels and decals.
The larger side panels provide a fully protected space for spare net rolls, yet allow ample access once opened for maintenance purposes.
SHARING OPTIONS: