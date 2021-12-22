The VarioPack steering is pre-loaded mechanically or optionally via a hydraulic cylinder with a nitrogen accumulator.

Lemken has just launched an updated version of its VarioPack front-mounted furrow press, which now comes with new steering characteristics.

The manufacturer says this comes in response to more and more farmers using front-mounted furrow presses for reconsolidation and ballasting with a raised seed drill combination.

The press comes with hydraulically adjustable steering sensitivity for use in hilly terrain or with GPS-controlled tractors for precise pass alignment.

Old (left) v new (right).

The VarioPack steering is pre-loaded mechanically or optionally via a hydraulic cylinder with a nitrogen accumulator.

This allows the pressure to be adjusted so the press is returned to its central position, particularly when working on slopes.

Lemken has retained its proven hubless furrow press design.

The first models will be released from mid-2022 and will be a rigid version with working widths of 2.5m to 4m and with a ring diameter of 90cm.

A folding version with a ring diameter of 70cm or 90cm and working widths between 4m and 6m will also be available.