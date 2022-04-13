The DX27Z-7 and DX35Z-7 offer high auxiliary flows of 58l/min and 74 l/min, respectively.

Doosan Infracore Europe has announced the launch of the new DX27Z-7 2.8t and DX35Z-7 3.9t mini-excavators. The manufacturer has said that both models provide a larger working range than the previous generation machines, as well as other mini-excavators in this part of the market, together with higher lifting capacities and digging forces.

Engine

Both models are powered by Doosan’s own D17 Stage V compliant diesel engine, providing 24.7hp (18.4 kW) of power at 2,400rpm and 2,200rpm respectively in the DX27Z-7 and DX35Z-7.

The DX27Z-7 and DX35Z-7 offer high auxiliary flows of 58l/min and 74 l/min, respectively. Meanwhile, the manufacturer has designed new cast counterweights to ensure machine balance and stability. Long arm options are available for both models, with 60kg and 100kg additional counterweights included in the DX27Z-7 and DX35Z-7.

These models feature the new shared global styling for the next generation Doosan mini-excavator range. Both models also have a zero-tail swing design.

New dozer blade and control

The manufacturer has said that the two new excavator models incorporate a new dozer blade, providing both a higher dozer lifting height and digging depth than other machines on the market. The machines also have a new dozer blade control lever. Using the dozer lever, the operator can select between low and high speed for the levelling blade hydraulics. Travel speed can also be selected by using the travel selector button on the dozer lever.

When hydraulic oil pressure rises due to going up a slope while driving in the high-speed mode, the travel speed auto-shift valve automatically resets the travel speed to low.

Cab

The new larger cab has a full glass entry door for operator visibility on the left-hand side of the machine, while high-luminance LED work lamps enhance visibility and additional LED lamps are also available.

Cab features are said to include an enhanced heating and air conditioning system, DAB audio, a 5.7in touch screen, mechanical suspension seat with heating, a thumbwheel joystick and an AC control panel keypad.

As standard, the latest version 3.0 of the ‘DoosanConnect’ system is installed in the machines. This provides a telematics management system for the excavators, by collecting data from sensors on the machines. These two new models of mini-excavators are the smallest machines in the Doosan range with the telematics system.