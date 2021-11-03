Nova and Plus Nova ploughs feature hydraulic stone protection with an adjustable triggering pressure of up to 2,200kg to prevent damage to the plough.

Pöttinger has unveiled its new generation of semi-mounted Servo T6000 ploughs.

The new range will be offered as Standard and Plus versions (six to nine furrows) as well as Nova and Plus Nova versions (six to eight furrows).

Nova and Plus Nova ploughs feature hydraulic stone protection with an adjustable triggering pressure of up to 2,200kg to prevent damage to the plough. The new series is available with a point-to-point spacing of 10cm and an underframe clearance of 80cm, or 90cm as an option.

Traction

The Traction control system on the Servo T6000 is designed to actively transfer weight from the plough to the tractor. Pöttinger claims that up to 1,100kg more load can be applied to the rear wheels of the tractor.

The Austrian manufacturer says that additional rear-axle ballasting is not required, while front ballast is sufficient as the weight of the plough is transmitted so that the rear tractor wheels are under constant load. As a result, Pöttinger says that wheel slip is minimised and fuel consumption is reduced by up to 3.5l/ha.

The semi-mounted plough is attached to the tractor using double sided linkage lugs. The manufacturer claims this configuration covers every possible tractor geometry of mounting system. A long drawbar provides more space for turning manoeuvres and narrow entrances.

Depth

The working depth is set using swing clips on the support wheel. The front furrow width can be adjusted using the turnbuckle on the stabiliser – or hydraulically as an option. If required, the working width on the Plus and Plus Nova versions can be hydraulically adjusted to the site conditions, the application and the tractor power. The triggering pressure of the Nova stone protection system can be changed using a spool valve on the tractor.