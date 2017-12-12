Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
New Green Cert ‘top-up’ opens doors to livestock auctioneering
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

New Green Cert ‘top-up’ opens doors to livestock auctioneering

By on
A new course developed for Green Cert students who work in ICOS livestock marts will open avenues into livestock auctioneering.
A new course developed for Green Cert students who work in ICOS livestock marts will open avenues into livestock auctioneering.

Graduates who have already successfully completed the Teagasc Level 6 Green Cert and who are working for an ICOS Mart can apply for a new ‘special purpose award’, to go into livestock auctioneering.

This is an additional educational qualification through which the graduates can apply for an auctioneer’s category ‘A’ licence from the Property Services Regulatory Authority (PRSA).

To qualify for the award, the graduates must first undertake a professional practice module which is run by IPAV and IT Tallaght, including practical work and an exam.

The new award is developed by the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV) in partnership with ICOS National Marts and IT Tallaght.

Ray Doyle, ICOS National Marts Executive; Stephen Murray (Nenagh, Co Tipperary ); Francis Egan (Kilcormac, Co. Offaly); Dean O’Neill (Castleshane, Co Monaghan ); Ciarán Costello (Moate, Co. Westmeath); Pat Davitt, CEO, IPAV. Front row; James McCarney (Ballybay, Co Monaghan); Maeve Hogan, CEO Property Services Regulatory Authority; Michael Spellman, chairman, ICOS National Marts Committee; Ella Dunphy (Senior Vice-President, IPAV) and Gary Smyth (Lifford, Co Donegal).

Top-up course

The establishment of this new ‘top-up’ course and qualification by IPAV and IT Tallaght follows discussions in recent years between ICOS and the PSRA to identify how people interested in livestock marts auctioneering and who are already working in the sector could progress their career based on appropriate qualifications.

The chief executive of the Property Services Regulatory Authority, Maeve Hogan attended the presentation of the first awards in Roscommon.

The PSRA regulates the property auctioneering sector and has a number of significant regulatory responsibilities for the livestock marts industry.

Michael Spellman, Chairman of ICOS National Marts Committee said: “We’re very pleased to see this new educational award come into effect.

“It is specific to the livestock marts sector and creates excellent career opportunities for younger people entering our industry as well as supporting management succession within co-operative livestock auctioneering.

“We are grateful to the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers and IT Tallaght for the work they have done in bringing the course into being and to the Regulator for their support and encouragement of the qualification.”

Read more

New Green Cert to begin as numbers fall

Farm transfer sessions should be compulsory for tax breaks

More in News
Member
Poll result: one in four votes for €20,000 limit on farm payments
News
Poll result: one in four votes for €20,000 limit on farm payments
By Caitríona Morrissey on 11 December 2017
Complex greening measures poised to be dropped
News
Complex greening measures poised to be dropped
By Caitríona Morrissey on 12 December 2017
85% of breeding herds have negative BVD status
News
85% of breeding herds have negative BVD status
By Amy Forde on 12 December 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Strathbogie shines brightest at Christmas Stars Carlisle
Pedigree
Strathbogie shines brightest at Christmas Stars Carlisle
By Contributor on 05 December 2017
Member
A guide to special and upcoming sales in the marts
Markets
A guide to special and upcoming sales in the marts
By Nathan Tuffy on 06 December 2017
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
News
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
By Farmers Journal on 06 December 2017
STAINLESS STEEL
milk tanker 23,000L. In PMO, ideal for water or molasses storage. Can deliver ...
View ad
M & M Nursery and Landscaping
Nationwide Delivery.Planting Service Available.M & M NurseryBirr Co. Off...
View ad
Battery Reconditioner & charger
Battery Reconditioner & charger DON'T BUY NEW BATTERIES! Recondition your ol...
View ad
New mobile cattle penning
Full Grant spec, In stock!...
View ad
New patented invention Quick puller staple puller
10 Times faster and easier to use than a pliersStrip a fence in no time :wat...
View ad

Place ad