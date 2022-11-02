Guaranteed Irish has partnered with the Nature Trust, a not-for-profit project backed by Coillte, to plant the first ever Guaranteed Irish forest of native Irish trees.

To contribute towards the native forestry targets, the Guaranteed Irish Forest project aims to plant approximately 40,000 tree saplings over a three-year initiative, in a forest sized about 14ha.

The forest of native Irish trees will include oak, holly, birch, alder, rowan and hawthorn will be established over a three-year programme.

The current forestry targets under the national Climate Action Plan are set at planting 8,000 hectares per year, however, as a nation we are falling far behind this.

Native woodland

At present, approximately 11% of our country is under forest, with only around 2% under native woodland.

The biodiversity project will be supported by a grouping of Guaranteed Irish members, with planting, maintenance and upkeep to be overseen by the forestry experts at the Nature Trust.

Guaranteed Irish membership shows commitment from businesses based in Ireland to provide quality jobs, while supporting the local community.

The Guaranteed Irish Forest initiative aligns with the values of the business membership organisation, in creating employment for forestry upkeep and maintenance, benefitting a local community with access to a new amenity, and contributing to the national native Irish forestry targets.

Speaking on the launch of the Guaranteed Irish forest initiative, Bríd O’Connell, Guaranteed Irish CEO said: “Along with the support of our participating Guaranteed Irish members, we are proud to establish this legacy project.

Support biodiversity

"The Guaranteed Irish Forest project is one initiative in our sustainability strategy that encourages our members to support biodiversity and climate action, benefitting our environment and creating social impact in our local communities.”

Dr Ciarán Fallon, managing director of the Nature Trust, said that Nature Trust is proud to work with Guaranteed Irish to create a new native Irish woodland with public access, which will benefit both people and nature.

"Guaranteed Irish is a mark that we all associate with high-quality Irish goods and services, and the Guaranteed Irish Forest initiative is a wonderful way to celebrate their sustainability commitments," he said.