Farming is an example of the circumstances under which people have a need for rural housing.

Minster of State at the Department of Housing Peter Burke has stated that guidelines are to be put in place to ensure one-off rural housing is not banned for those who have a need to live in rural areas.

The guidelines will seek to update the planning policies used by local authorities when considering applications for rural housing.

“There has been much commentary of late about the banning of rural one-off housing and, since my appointment, I have been determined to put in place new guidelines which clarify that there will be absolutely no such ban,” Minister Burke said.

“The last guidelines on rural housing were issued in 2005 and there has been an absence of policy in the interim, which has often meant housing authorities have been unsure how to proceed through the development management process,” Minister Burke said.

Consultation

The fresh set of planning guidelines are set to go out for public consultation before Christmas.

Central to the updated framework will be recognition that some people have legitimate needs to be living in rural areas.

“The new guidelines clearly state that those who have a need to build their own home in rural Ireland will be permitted to do so if they have a clear economic or social need,” the minister said.

He cited farming or having employment based in a rural area as examples of economic needs for housing in the countryside. Coming from an area was given as a social need.

The new guidelines will see existing safeguards remain in place around site suitability.

“As every area is different geographically, planning authorities can show discretion in order to get the right balance,” the minister added.

“While rural housing cannot be permitted in every area for every person, those who have a genuine need must be given the option to live where they come from, to continue to work on the land, develop rural Ireland and keep our towns and villages strong and vibrant places.”