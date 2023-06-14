I see that there’s a new team in place at the southern section of the Guild of Agricultural Journalists of Ireland.
Amy Forde, of this parish, completed four years as chair of the Guild last week, with Alltech’s Maria Daly and Airfield Estate’s Elaine Crosse also completing their terms as secretary and t?reasurer.
Stella Meehan of Agriland was elected? as the new chair, with Alltech’s Elaine Keaveny and Bord Bia’s Michelle Jordan elected as the new secretary and treasurer.
I see that there’s a new team in place at the southern section of the Guild of Agricultural Journalists of Ireland.
Amy Forde, of this parish, completed four years as chair of the Guild last week, with Alltech’s Maria Daly and Airfield Estate’s Elaine Crosse also completing their terms as secretary and t?reasurer.
Stella Meehan of Agriland was elected? as the new chair, with Alltech’s Elaine Keaveny and Bord Bia’s Michelle Jordan elected as the new secretary and treasurer.
SHARING OPTIONS: