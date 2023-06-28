New recommendations proposed by the Government to restrict gun licences will affect good deer management, according to Dan Curley of the Firearms Users Representative Group (FURG).

The group was set up in response to a list of recommendations made by a Government-led committee which FURG says would “curtail virtually all shooting activities.”

The list of 72 recommendations that were drawn up by the Firearms Expert Committee have been described as impractical, unworkable, unnecessary, unenforceable and unduly restrictive on sporting shooters under every discipline.

Curley said that putting extra stipulations on people around licensing would drive them away from shooting deer.

“Shooting deer isn’t something you dip in and out of. There’s a lot of equipment needed, from having the right rifle to having cold rooms for proper storage. The more you restrict them, the more it will turn them off it.

“As we know, deer breed quite well and they are practically everywhere now. The number of people shooting deer is well down and COVID-19 didn’t help because the bottom fell out of the deer market due to all the restaurants being closed,” he said.

FURG said that the proposed restrictions, if enacted, will add “little or nothing” to public safety or security.

In its 36-page submission to Minister of State James Browne and to Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, FURG said that the purpose of the recommendations appears to be to curtail virtually all shooting activities by imposing conditions on the possession, use, carriage or storage of sporting firearms and ammunition.

These recommendations would force shooters into situations regarding usage of firearms which would severely limit the exercise of their sporting shooting, it said.