Teagasc appointed Dr Laurence Shalloo as head of its animal and grassland research and innovation programme on Wednesday.

A University College Dublin (UCD) alum, Dr Shalloo joined the research staff at Teagasc Moorepark in 2004 and is currently a senior principal research officer.

The animal and grassland research and innovation programme is one of the four research programmes in Teagasc and covers the organisation’s dairy, beef, sheep, pig, animal bioscience and grassland research.

This research work Dr Shalloo will lead is carried out across a number of locations including Teagasc Athenry, Grange and Moorepark, along with grass breeding in Oak Park.

Teagasc said the programme also incorporates the work of its knowledge transfer (KT) specialists in their respective enterprise areas and ensures the flow of research outputs to the advisory service and farmers.

Track record

Dr Shalloo is also deputy director of the Science Foundation Ireland- and Department of Agriculture-funded VistaMilk research centre and is an adjunct professor at University College Cork.

Congratulating Dr Shalloo on his appointment, Teagasc director, professor Frank O’Mara said: “Teagasc science is helping farmers and the agri-food industry position itself to meet the challenges ahead, as the sector adapts to new situations.

“Laurence’s experience and strong research track record in animal-based farming systems, combined with his work on climate change mitigation, and his role as deputy director of VistaMilk, equip him well to lead this important Teagasc programme.”

Prof O’Mara highlighted Dr Shalloo’s work in developing the EBI, pasture profit index, PastureBase Ireland and the national carbon audit system used on Irish dairy farms.

Teagasc said the priorities of Shalloo’s research programme over the next five years will include work on increasing the sustainability of Irish livestock production systems.