Horsch’s new Fortis AS cultivator has been developed to take advantage of increased tractor power and to provide more flexibility in working depth and adjustment options.

Horsch has taken the wraps off its new Fortis AS cultivator which has been developed to take advantage of increased tractor power up to 600hp, while providing more flexibility in working depth and adjustment options.

Horsch says that its new Fortis 6 and 7 AS, with 6m and 7m working widths, can operate with a working depth from 4cm to 30cm, for deep soil loosening and primary tillage.

Depending on the conditions, the operator can decide to manoeuvre on the packer or on the chassis, and the changeover is carried out by means of a three-way valve.

Horsch claims the design of the packer focuses on flexibility. Buyers can select the type of packer and can also decide if the packer is to be connected rigidly to the frame or pretensioned hydraulically.

With the pretensioned option, the weight of the front packer roller can be transferred to the rear roller, preventing sinking on light soils.

For a consistent levelling quality in this working range, the manufacturer explains that the fourth bar was placed further backwards, so there is always enough loose soil in front of the levelling discs to get an excellent result.

The 27cm tine spacing on the four-bar design is designed for shallow tillage and all-over cutting in all conditions, but also meets the requirements for a lower-horsepower tractor performing deep primary tillage.

The option of single or double front support wheels offers precise soil adaption, ranging from a simple depth control to supporting the machine in case of high working depths.

The depth adjustment can either be carried out by the proven clip system or fully hydraulically from the cabin. The Fortis is equipped with an integrated traction reinforcement system which transfers up to 1.2t to the rear axle of the tractor to help prevent slippage.