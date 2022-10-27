Casey Tractors will now offer a range of New Holland products and parts including tractors, telehandlers, balers and New Holland branded implements.

New Holland has just announced that it has appointed Casey Tractors Ltd to its dealer network.

Located in Offaly, close to the Laois border, New Holland has said Casey’s will cover Laois, Offaly and south Kildare.

The appointment comes almost nine months after WR Shaw’s 37-year tenure as a New Holland dealer concluded, after being served a notice of termination from the Basildon manufacturer in March 2021.

Casey Tractors, the newly appointed dealership, will now offer a range of New Holland products and parts including tractors, telehandlers, balers and New Holland-branded implements.

The manufacturer has said the dealer will be providing full service and aftersales support in the area.

Partnership

Casey Tractors is owned by Denise and Bob Casey. In business three decades, this appointment marks first partnership with a full line manufacturer for the family-run business.

New Holland has said it is very pleased to be able to partner with Casey’s to continue the development of the dealership over the coming years in the area.

“We are we delighted to have been able expand our agricultural operations with the New Holland brand," said dealer principal at Casey Tractors Denise Casey.

"We look forward to working with all of the many loyal New Holland customers in the area and wish them a warm welcome to Casey’s as we grow our business in the area together with New Holland.

New Holland business director for UK Pat Smith noted: “We are delighted to welcome Casey Tractors to the New Holland dealer network in Ireland.

Ambition

"They bring the right mix of industry experience and an ambition to grow their business with New Holland.

"As a small, family-owned business with a long history in the area, Casey’s will provide a local service to local people which has been central to the principles of the New Holland dealer network over many years. We wish the owners and staff at Casey’s every success at the start of this exciting venture together.”