New Holland has appointed of Wexford based Donohoe Agri Machinery to its dealer network.
Based in Enniscorthy, Donohoe Agri Machinery will now supply and service the New Holland range of tractors, telehandlers, balers as well as other New Holland branded implements. The firm will serve the counties of Wexford and Carlow, territories which were previously looked after by the Enniscorthy Motor Company and Lyons and Burton.
First established in 1901 as an agri-supplies company, Donohoe Agri until now have been a main dealer for the Deutz Fahr brand. The firm is also a main agent for Kverneland, McConnel and Broughan trailers brands.
