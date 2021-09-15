FR models for next season will bear distinct unique 60th anniversary decals and come equipped with a host of telemetry solutions.

In 1961 New Holland built its first self-propelled forage harvester which resulted in a further development of the SP818 pull type forager.

The self-propelled SP818 at the time came equipped with a one-row maize head and was deemed as a dramatic improvement in terms of in-field performance.

Sixty years on New Holland is highlighting the milestone with a 60th anniversary special edition of its FR Forage Cruisers for next season.

Special edition models will bear a distinctive livery which will include a 60th anniversary decal, sliver swash and silver leaf which the firm says symbolises the machines advanced technologies and performance. Special edition models will also feature MyPLMConnect, UpTime Solutions and UpTime Warranty packages.

A European demonstration tour will be also be held and will cover what the firm describe as the major European forage harvester markets, including Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Luxemburg, the Netherlands and the UK.

The FR Forage Cruisers will also bear a specially designed 60th anniversary demo tour livery.