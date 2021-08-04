Labelled as an industry first, New Holland have replaced the dashboard with a steering wheel-mounted display.

New Holland unveiled its latest flagship T7 Heavy Duty (HD) tractor at a recent virtual event. The new T7 HD maintains many of the features as we know it, with the major changes being a new Horizon Ultra cab and next-generation precision land management (PLM) Intelligence features.

While the new generation of HD T7s (T7.275, T7.290 and T7.315) appear quite similar from the outside, New Holland says the Horizon Ultra cab has been redesigned from the ground up.

With just 2% of carry-over parts used in the new cab, it sets a new record as the quietest in the industry (66 dBA).

A new SideWinder Ultra armrest (adopted from the T8) is coupled to an IntelliView 12in display where the controls can be configured.

The manufacturer says the new automatic climate control system (with zone selection) has 35% more capacity than its predecessor, while a top-of-the-range Auto Comfort seat features a climate control system that extracts moisture on hot days or warms on cold mornings.

The cab has been lengthened to provide additional room. Additional storage space has been added including a 30l space behind the seat, a 12l capacity cooled compartment and covered storage behind the passenger seat with a USB charging point and a mains voltage socket.

Visibility to the front and to the rear hitch is improved, while cameras keep a safe watch on the area around the tractor. A new work light package with up to 24 LED lights is also available.

The T7 HD introduces the next-generation PLM Intelligence. This allows precision and interconnected farming to assist farmers to plan operations in advance, manage in real time the behaviour and performance of each machine and achieve maximum precision and efficiency.

Architecture

PLM Intelligence is a new electronic architecture that will be adopted in all New Holland next-generation equipment, so that users will find the same logic when switching machines and easily access data.

This is part of New Holland’s strategy to integrate digital technologies to deliver a connected agriculture, with easy-to-use solutions.

New Holland is also introducing the new PLM Cygnus receiver, which is core to the enhanced auto guidance architecture on its tractors featuring PLM Intelligence.