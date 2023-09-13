The New Holland W190D produces a maximum 234hp and weighs 19,520kg.

M&S Machinery, based in Cashel, Co Tipperary, are yet again attending the Ploughing Championships to exhibit the latest wheel loaders from New Holland, alongside a range of equipment from its other franchises, including MDE.

The dealer will exhibit the W80C, W110D, W170D and W190D wheel loader models, alongside the L320 skid steer and B110D and B115D backhoe loaders.

W190D

The W190D sits as New Holland’s current flagship offering within its line up, derived for agricultural use, boasting an operating weight of 19,520kg.

It is fitted with a six-cylinder FPT engine that churns out a maximum 234hp. This is coupled with a five-speed power shift transmission, with lock-up clutches for optimum traction.

In terms of hydraulics, the W190D offers 236l/min of auxiliary oil flow from a Rexroth closed centre, load-sensing pump.

NextGen Dumper

Also set to be on display is the NextGen dump trailer range from Armagh manufacturer, MDE. The NextGen range marks the firm’s first move away from tree shears and silage forks.

The new range spans 16t to 25t, although the mid-sized 20t DT20000 model is what is expected to be on show over the course of the three-day event.

The 20t MDE NextGen dumper will feature on the M&S Machinery stand.

One of the unique features of the range is the rear-hinged, multi-position tail door. It can be positioned fully upright for maximum loading, fully lowered flush with the floor, or anywhere in between, depending on preference.

The entire body is constructed from Hardox steel.

The body sits on Granning axles, fitted with load-sensing Wabco brakes and 560/60 R22.5 BKT tyres as standard.