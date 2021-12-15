New Holland has announced its withdrawal from Lamma, due to the increasing concerns surrounding the latest COVID-19 variant.

However, now less than a month away, the event is still scheduled to take place at the NEC in Birmingham on 11-12 January.

New Holland business director for the republic of Ireland and the UK Pat Smith said: “LAMMA is an excellent event, and its organisers have done a very good job in difficult circumstances to plan a show for 2022.

“Given the way things continue to rapidly evolve, though, we owe it to our employees, those planning to attend the show, and others involved in the event, to make this decision now.

“We look forward to returning to LAMMA in the future.

“For now, we hope that the situation calms during 2022 and we can meet customers and suppliers at our proposed schedule of spring and summer events and shows.”

This comes after the news that Germanys Agritechnica show will no longer go ahead on the proposed dates of 27 February to 5 March. It has instead has been rescheduled for 12-18 November 2023.

With the rising case numbers and less than a month to go, the question on the minds of many is, will the event organisers make the call to postpone the two day event?