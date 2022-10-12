The new E15X Electric Power excavator uses bio-hydraulic oil and claims a run time of up to four hours on a single charge.

At last week’s EIMA Technical Innovation Contest ceremony in Bologna, Italy, New Holland received an EIMA Technical Innovation award for its Electro-Hydraulic Self Levelling Tool Carrier system for telehandlers, as well as recognition for its E15X Electric Power mini excavator and its QR-code-accessed instruction videos for combine harvesters.

The Electro-Hydraulic Self Levelling headstock eliminates the need for the traditional compensation ram.

Instead of the traditional hydraulic compensation ram to keep attachments parallel to the ground when raising or lowering the boom, New Holland has developed an Electro-Hydraulic Self Levelling headstock system that eliminates the need for a telehandler’s compensation ram.

This solution offers significant benefits for users: great attachment levelling accuracy, minimal chance of load losses, reduced maintenance time and cost, and higher productivity with less operator effort.

The foreseen advantages of the system according to EIMA is its improved operability, reduced maintenance and simplified manufacturing.

Other recognitions

Two other developments by New Holland were awarded a Mention title by the judges. The first being the new E15X Electric Power excavator, developed by Sampierana engineering. It is a battery-powered, zero-emissions excavator that uses bio-hydraulic oil. According to the manufacturer, it can run for four hours straight on a single charge or for an entire day with intermittent usage depending on the operation.

The new E15X Electric Power excavator uses bio-hydraulic oil and claims a run time of up to four hours on a single charge.

Finally, New Holland’s QR code accessible instruction videos were also awarded the Mention title. These codes which are displayed on the machines IntelliView monitor provide operators with direct access to instructional videos from the cab in real time.

EIMA Innovation awards

EIMA has sponsored the awards contest since 1986, recognising quality manufacturing, safety and environmental sustainability. The competition is open to all exhibitors of the show which have developed innovative machines, accessories or components capable of improving their use.

Machines and devices that according to the committee have features of absolute innovation are assigned the title of “Technical Innovation” while products which present original improvements compared to products already manufactured or patented receive the “Mention” title.

The 2022 EIMA show will take place between 9 and 13 November in Bologna, Italy.