Last week's show was the first Irish sighting for the New Holland T7.300.

The New Holland T7.300 expands and overlaps the existing T7 LWB models and the T7 HD range. Previously, the T7 LWB range finished up at 270hp (max) before entering the 2-2.5t heavier T7 HD range.

The T7.300 maintains the same wheelbase and dimensions of current LWB models. However, this is one of the few similarities.

A heavier 4.5t front axle has been fitted, while the rear axle is now compatible with larger 42in tyres. The additional power is gained from the FPT engine by means of a variable geometry turbo providing more torque at lower engine rpm, delivering a rated 260hp and maximum 300hp.

More notably, it features the new Horizon Ultra cab seen on the HD line with the addition of semi-active cab suspension and other minor tweaks.

An upgraded Auto Command CVT transmission has also been fitted. Both internals and castings have been improved to reduce noise and to withstand increased torque levels. The fuel tank size has been increased by 18% to 465l. Pricing for the T7.300 starts at €370,000 plus VAT.