A blue New Holland tractor was stolen from a farm on the Killeen Road in Collone, Co Armagh, on Friday evening, 4 August, the PSNI has confirmed.

The tractor’s registration is VX62 EUE and it is a T6155 New Holland model.

A red quad bike was also taken from the same farm during the theft, which occurred shortly after 8.20pm, but was recovered on the Ennislare Road the following day, Saturday.

Anyone with information regarding the theft or current location of the tractor is asked to please contact the PSNI on 101 quoting crime reference number 1897 of 04/08/23.

Readers can also submit a report online using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form, available here.

