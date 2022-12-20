New Holland has unveiled what it claims to be the industry’s first all-electric utility tractor at a recent event in Phoenix, Arizona. Although still in the prototype stages, the T4 Electric Power has been described as the perfect solution for mixed and livestock farms.

The tractor was developed by CNH Industrial with the collaboration of Monarch Tractor – an electrified agriculture innovator based in California.

Its electric motors produce a peak power of 120hp and 440Nm of torque. With 4wd, top speed is 40km/h. Battery range remains vague, with up to one full day’s use quoted. Charging the battery from 0% to 100% can take as little as one hour using a fast-charging system. The tractor’s battery has been designed to be used as a backup power source for other machines and devices or to provide energy for implements.

Not only can the all-electric T4 be operated like a conventional tractor but it can also work autonomously without the need for an operator. Complex 360° sensors and cameras on the tractor allow the syncing of multiple machines, obstacle detection and avoidance as well as the ability to check the status of a task.

Similar to the T7.270 Methane Power LNG we brought you the news of last week, the T4 Electric Power is presented in the Clean Blue colour scheme with similar styling including illuminated leaf emblems and the same signature tail lights.

Commercial production of the T4 Electric Power tractor is expected to begin towards the end of 2023, with the range expected to be supported with more models in the future.