Agriculture is in for a period of considerable change, but the agtech sector continues to deliver solutions. This was particularly evident at this year’s Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena at the National Ploughing Championships.
However, like all sectors, good representation is needed and a new group aims to do that.
Agtech Ireland is a new industry group which has developed last year. Its aim is to represent Irish agtech companies in particular around policy, but also to work with other stakeholders in the sector to develop the agtech ecosystem.
Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, chair of AgTech Ireland and CEO of Terra NutriTech Padraig Hennessy said: “The key challenge for agriculture and food production over the coming decades is about sustainability.
“This is both environmental sustainability and also economic sustainability for farmers. We believe that agtech has a really significant role to play in this context.”
Over the past year, a number of key initiatives have taken place, including:
Plans are developing for late 2022 and 2023. These include:
Hennessy said: “We’re delighted with the engagement we have received across the industry. The group is very welcoming and looking for as many companies in the agtech community to join us.
“The opportunity for agtech, both here in Ireland and in international markets, is immense. AgTech Ireland will work to represent the agtech industry over the coming years and will undoubtedly create the opportunities for companies to network, partner and build their businesses.”
The organisation is currently looking for new members and the Irish Farmers Journal will be working in collaboration with the group going forward.
