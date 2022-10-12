The new group will represent the agtech sector.

Agriculture is in for a period of considerable change, but the agtech sector continues to deliver solutions. This was particularly evident at this year’s Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena at the National Ploughing Championships.

However, like all sectors, good representation is needed and a new group aims to do that.

Agtech Ireland is a new industry group which has developed last year. Its aim is to represent Irish agtech companies in particular around policy, but also to work with other stakeholders in the sector to develop the agtech ecosystem.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, chair of AgTech Ireland and CEO of Terra NutriTech Padraig Hennessy said: “The key challenge for agriculture and food production over the coming decades is about sustainability.

“This is both environmental sustainability and also economic sustainability for farmers. We believe that agtech has a really significant role to play in this context.”

Over the past year, a number of key initiatives have taken place, including:

Memorandum of understanding signed between AgriTech New Zealand and AgTech Ireland.

New Zealand-Ireland AgriTech online summit, which included Irish Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and New Zealand Minister for Agriculture Damien Peter O’Connor, as well as the ambassadors of both countries, Brad Burgess and Peter Ryan.

Development of a partnership with Enterprise Ireland, which included organising with Enterprise Ireland’s James Maloney the first Enterprise Ireland and AgTech Ireland discussion group at UCD Lyons Farm in May. This brought together over 40 agtech companies and focused on international exports, with Ronan Boyle of Easyfix the keynote speaker.

Just before the 2022 Ploughing Championships, Enterprise Ireland and Agtech Ireland hosted an International buyers event. This created the opportunity for Irish agtech companies to build relationships with international buyers and create opportunities for exports.

Plans are developing for late 2022 and 2023. These include:

Building a relationship with the Department of Agriculture, which will include a round table meeting for members with the Minister for Agriculture as well as advocating for TAMS inclusion for agtech products.

A member visit to Brussels to the European Parliament for stakeholder engagement.

Further collaboration with Enterprise Ireland on joint agtech discussion groups.

Hennessy said: “We’re delighted with the engagement we have received across the industry. The group is very welcoming and looking for as many companies in the agtech community to join us.

“The opportunity for agtech, both here in Ireland and in international markets, is immense. AgTech Ireland will work to represent the agtech industry over the coming years and will undoubtedly create the opportunities for companies to network, partner and build their businesses.”

The organisation is currently looking for new members and the Irish Farmers Journal will be working in collaboration with the group going forward.