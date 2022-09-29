The Irish Limousin Cattle Society (ILCS) has a new interim CEO.

Dr Pat Mulvehill has been appointed as interim CEO and breed secretary of the Irish Limousin Cattle Society (ILCS).

Dr Mulvehill is a former CEO of Munster Bovine and “played a key role in the development of the business from its formation in 2007”, the society said in a statement.

The ILCS said its interim CEO has built “collaborative working relationships with key players in the sector such as the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) and Teagasc”.

It said that through Dr Mulvehill’s work, he delivered “genetic improvements and breeding technologies to the beef and dairy sectors”.

Experience

Before Munster Bovine, Mulvehill was CEO of the Williams Group, Tullamore Ltd and Castlemahon Poultry Products Ltd.

Prior to that, he served as a member of the Golden Vale Co-op Creameries Ltd senior management team, with direct responsibility for the management of the agri-trading division.

The society said its interim CEO will be onsite this weekend at its 50th anniversary event in Carrick-on-Shannon to meet Limousin breeders.

The ILCS said it will commence the process of recruiting a full-time CEO and breed secretary in the coming weeks.

