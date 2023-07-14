Each KT group can have a maximum of 20 farmers and each participant must attend eight group meetings. \ Philip Doyle.

The new Knowledge Transfer Programme under Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan has opened for applications.

Farmers will receive re-imbursement to the amount of €750 per annum, where all the requirements of the programme have been met.

Facilitators will receive €500 per annum/farmer in their group(s) where all the requirements of the programme have been met.

Each KT group can have a maximum of 20 farmers and each participant must attend eight group meetings and a one-to-one with the KT facilitator each year of the three-year programme.

How to apply

There is a two-step process for applying to the new KT scheme.

1. Expressions of interest to act as a Knowledge Transfer (KT) facilitator from FAS-approved advisers are accepted online via www.agfood.ie by Friday 1 September 2023.

2. If approved, the KT facilitator will be invited to submit an application for a Knowledge Transfer group and nominate the group participants on the online KT System by 31 October 2023.

Knowledge exchange

Announcing the scheme opening, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said the new programme will “foster knowledge exchange and innovation between advisers, farmers and other stakeholders, and will play a crucial role in helping farmers meet current and future challenges”.

“This new programme will build on what was achieved by its predecessor under the 2014-2020 Rural Development Programme.

“It will also contribute to the wider development of the Agricultural Knowledge and Innovation Systems (AKIS) by harnessing the knowledge of all those who work in the agri-food chain.

"I look forward to advisers and farmers engaging with the new KT Programme - to the benefit of Irish farm businesses - as this is where the programme’s success will be measured,” he said.

Farm safety

Minister of state with special responsibility for farm safety, Martin Heydon, stated: “The new KT Programme will provide an important avenue to support farmers to access information across a wide range of topics, including environmental sustainability, digital and smart technologies, and succession planning.”