The booklet is a practical guide to help farmers understand the rules on land eligibility. \ Donal O'Leary

Farmers can now read about the new land eligibility rules and conditionality requirements which are now in force under the new CAP.

The Department of Agriculture has published two new information guides: a Guide to Land Eligibility and a new Explanatory Handbook for Conditionality Requirements.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said: “The booklet is a practical guide to help farmers understand the rules on land eligibility for the various areas related EU schemes, such as the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) scheme.”

The land eligibility guide includes explanations, examples and graphics for topics such as eligible farm areas and agricultural activities.

There are extensive examples of acceptable and helpful farm characteristics, as well as ineligible farm features.

The handbook further features a section with questions and answers, as well as worked examples of calculating eligible hectares for a variety of various land parcels.

Conditionality

In relation to conditionality, Minister McConalogue explained that “conditionality replaces cross compliance under the new CAP and whilst many of the requirements remain the same, there are changes and we want farmers and their advisors to be fully aware of the changes”.

He added that conditionality “comprises of 11 statutory management requirements (SMRs) and nine good agricultural and environmental conditions (GAECs) and beneficiaries of the CAP must comply with these conditionality requirements from 2023 onwards in order to be in full compliance with the terms and conditions of the BISS and other area-based schemes.”

“By complying with these conditionality requirements, farmers are contributing to Ireland’s overall ambition to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, improve nutrient use and efficiency, reduce chemical nitrogen use, improve water and air quality, improve biodiversity levels and to safe food production and upholding strong animal welfare principles,” he said.

Farmers can read the land eligibility booklet here and the conditionality booklet here.