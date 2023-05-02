The residential zoned land tax (RZLT) is payable at 3% of the market value of the zoned land.

The Department of Housing has published new supplemental maps showing land newly eligible under the residential zoned land tax (RZLT).

The maps, available here, show land newly zoned as suitable for residential use.

Farmland is not exempt from the tax, payable at 3% of the market value of the zoned land, with some farmers now facing annual bills greater than €100,000.

While the vast majority of towns and villages have not seen any additional areas included as eligible in the supplemental maps, a moderate number have.

Rathkeale, Co Limerick, is one town that has had additional land zoned as eligible under the residential zoned land tax.

These include significantly more residential zoning in and around Rathkeale, Co Limerick; Castlebar and Westport, Co Mayo; and Tullaghan, Co Leitrim.

Unusually, a green field forestry site has been included in Kinlough, Co Leitrim, as well.

Appeal

Farmers who find their land has just now been made eligible under the RZLT are advised to first contact their local authority if they wish to make an appeal.

The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) has published a guide to the tax and how to appeal it here.

