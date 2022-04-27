A new programme to help agritech companies improve productivity and business competitiveness using LEAN management approaches has opened for applications.

LEAN is a performance-based, continuous-improvement strategy that focuses on eliminating waste and unnecessary steps in company processes. The programme, called CompEAT, is being run by the AgriTech Centre of Excellence (ACE) and the AgriTech cluster at Munster Technological University (MTU) and is open to all agritech companies.

LEAN

The programme will bring together a project team from participating companies to work on an improvement project using the LEAN technique value stream mapping (VSM).

It comprises of a blend of one-to-one structured workshops over five months. Workshops are held in-person together with other agritech companies from across Ireland.

On successful completion of the CompEAT course, each individual participant will be awarded credits at National Qualifications Framework level 8 from MTU.

Collaboration

Kieran O’Donoghue, manager of the AgriTech cluster and the programme co-ordinator, said: “CompEAT is enabling agritech companies to work together using a collaborative workshop approach to digitalise processes and drive productivity improvements.”

The deadline to register for the next programme cycle, running from May to September 2022, is 6 May.

To find out more, contact Kieran at info@agritechireland.ie.