The route is to pass through prime agricultural land, according to affected farmers. / Philip Doyle.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that the route of the new M20 road from Limerick to Cork will affect some 2,000 landowners, including many farmers.

Some 2,000 people, whose lands, households or gardens will be affected by the road’s preferred route published on Wednesday, received letters from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) last Wednesday.

These 2,000 individuals hold 1,567 plots of land or folios. The 1,567 land plots or folios affected could be registered under single or multiple owners.

The registered land in every county in Ireland is divided into folios, one for each individual land title.

Folios

A rural dwelling with an adjacent plot of 40 acres could be considered one folio, with an outfarm or land further along a roadway, separate from the original plot, considered as another separate folio.

Within the 1,567 plots of land or folios affected, the M20 is set to have an impact on 754 households. Some of these houses could be part of a farm, others not at all. TII has yet to provide this data.

Land acquisition

The road’s development will involve land acquisition north of Mallow, as well as areas near Buttevant, Charleville, Bruree and Banogue - areas considered by many to have prime agricultural land.

TII will now consult in detail with affected farmers and residents along the selected route, according to Limerick TD Kieran O'Donnell.

The Fine Gael TD is also chair of the Oireachtas Transport and Communications Committee.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Deputy O’Donnell said: “There must now be active engagement with these impacted farmers and landowners.

“It is obviously a very difficult situation for many. TII must now engage on their concerns.”