Budget 2023 included the announcement of a long-term €500m ‘Growth and Sustainability Loan Scheme’ (GSLS) for small and medium enterprises, including farmers and food businesses.

The scheme will provide low-cost loans for investment in the farm’s sustainability and energy efficiency measures. While detail of the scheme is not yet known, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said the scheme will enable farmers to “access finance for strategic investment purposes” to “ensure continued viability and sustainability into the future”.

He said that the agri-food sector has a demonstrated capacity to plan for the long term even while grappling with more immediate challenges.