In areas where a road or river runs through a land parcel, it will be split into two separate parcels. In this image the blue line is the old mapping system and the white line is the new one. The old parcel here has been split into two, A and B.

Farmers in counties Donegal, Kilkenny, Limerick and Mayo were contacted this week by the Department of Agriculture notifying them that the mapping system used for their lands will be upgraded to the Department’s new land parcel identification system (LPIS) in 2022.

The new system will be rolled out for all land parcels in these four counties, whether you are a herdowner based there or not.

For example, if a farmer is living in Galway and has land declared in Mayo and Galway, then only the land parcels in Mayo will be subject to the change.

Where a farmer living in Mayo has land declared in both Mayo and Galway, then the land parcels in Galway will also be subject to the new LPIS.

The new LPIS was first introduced in Louth in 2019 before being rolled out to Cavan, Leitrim, Longford, Meath and Monaghan in 2020 and Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, Westmeath and Wicklow in 2021.

The Department plans to roll out the system in the seven remaining counties in 2023, in line with the introduction of the new CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027.

EU requirements

The Department states that the new LPIS is being introduced in line with EU regulatory requirements.

It states that the new system will deliver the following benefits;

All land parcels moving to the new LPIS have been re-numbered as part of the changeover to the new system. This is an important simplification for farmers, as the new number will, in general, remain the same on the new LPIS.

Land parcels are positioned as accurately as possible in the new LPIS, which is based on the most up-to-date Ordnance Survey Ireland mapping standard.

In general, land parcels with administrative boundaries that are not associated with a real world feature on the ground (such as a hedgerow or a road) are merged into a single parcel in the new LPIS .

In general, land parcels which have roads or rivers cutting across them are split into separate parcels in the new LPIS.

Land mapped under the new LPIS accounted for 36% of all direct payments in 2021.

The Department has previously stated that there were no issues reported with the new LPIS and recommended that if farmers had encountered any issues, then they should speak with their agricultural adviser or contact the direct payments section in Portlaoise, either by email BPS@agriculture.gov.ie or by calling +353 (0) 57 86 74422.

SWS email correction

Last week’s feature on the sheep welfare scheme included an error in the email listed for the sheep welfare scheme. The correct email is sheepscheme@agriculture.gov.ie.