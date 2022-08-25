Tony Conry has been appointed as the new manager of Roscommon Mart, succeeding Maura Quigley.

Conry will be the fifth manager of the mart in its 63-year history. Conry hails from Clooneyquinn, Elphin, in the county.

Maura Quigley, who has been employed by the mart since 1977, will retire from the position having become manager in January 2012.

Conry brings a wide range of skills to the position, having extensive experience in the financial and agricultural sectors along with operating a part-time farm enterprise.

Most recently, Conry worked as a regional sales manager with LoanITT. He has also worked with Vendor Finance, Kepak Athleague and Bank of Scotland Ireland.

'Wealth of experience'

Roscommon Mart chair Mark Donnelly said Conry brings a wealth of experience to the position, which will stand to him in his new role.

“On behalf of the board of directors, shareholders and myself, I wish Tony the very best of luck, health and happiness on this new journey leading our co-op mart into the future.”

He took the opportunity to sincerely thank outgoing manager Maura Quigley for her loyal and dedicated service in her various roles over the last 45 years and thank her for ensuring that a smooth handover will take place over the next number of weeks.

On behalf of everyone associated with Roscommon Mart, I wish her the very best in the future

“Anyone who is acquainted with Maura knows that she gave Roscommon Mart full commitment and dedication throughout her hard-working career. On behalf of everyone associated with Roscommon Mart, I wish her the very best in the future”.

Commenting on his appointment, Conry said that he is honoured that he has been given the opportunity to lead Roscommon Mart into the exciting times ahead for the agricultural industry.

Engagement

“I plan to work with all the directors, shareholders, staff members and stakeholders to maximise the returns for all who support the mart business.

"I look forward to engaging with my new colleagues and our valued customers and communities who I will meet in the time ahead.

“I would like to thank Maura Quigley who will guide me through the leadership transition over the next number of weeks as I settle into my new role.”

It is anticipated that Conry will commence his employment with Roscommon Mart during October 2022.