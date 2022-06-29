The electrification of rural Ireland is taking on a whole new meaning.

The Dealer took to a nearby country road for the daily constitutional on Monday.

A break in the showers, presented a feast for the senses given the abundance of the roadside hedges and The Dealer was caught unawares.

Without any warning, The Dealer landed in the hedge as an electric car, known for sneaking up on people, rounded the bend at an unholy rate.

Rural road users beware, silent but deadly cars now inhabit the countryside and seem blissfully unaware that we can’t hear them.

The electrification of rural Ireland is taking on a whole new meaning and The Dealer is living on his nerves.