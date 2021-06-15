The board of Kepak Group has announced the appointment of Professor Damien McLoughlin as a non-executive director.

McLoughlin is Anthony C. Cunningham Professor of marketing and marketing subject area head at UCD's Michael Smurfit graduate business school, specialising in agribusiness strategy and marketing.

He has worked on the development and marketing of agri business sustainability programmes in a number of countries and has written a number of cases studies on industry leading firms on this topic.

McLoughlin also played a pioneering role in the development of Bord Bia’s talent development programmes, including in the area of sustainability, which are growing annually in popularity among graduates aspiring to develop careers in the Irish food and drinks sectors.

He holds a bachelor of business studies degree from Dublin City University, a master of business studies from University College Dublin, and PhD in marketing from Lancaster University (UK).