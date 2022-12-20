The Dairygold plant in Mallow, Co Cork.

Dairygold announced on Monday 19 January that it has appointed a new member to its board of directors.

Joe Tobin has been nominated by the Tipperary regional committee to fill the Tipperary vacancy on the board.

The dairy farmer, from Camus, Cashel, Co Tipperary, will begin his tenure on 1 January 2023.

The premier farmer will succeed John O’Gorman, who will complete his maximum permitted tenure on the board on 31 December 2022.

Tobin, representing the Boherlahan electoral group, has been a member of the Tipperary regional committee since 2014 and the general committee since 2019.

A former field sales manager with Munster Bovine, Tobin is a member of the Irish Farmers Association and the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association and is married to Joanne and they have two daughters, Chloe and Ciara.

Patrick Clancy and Maurice Curtin were both re-elected to the Dairygold board for a second five-year term in their respective Mitchelstown and Limerick regions.