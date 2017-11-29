New mill shows Cullen has confidence in cereals
By Pat O'Toole on 30 November 2017
Despite the problems of the tillage sector highlighted in the Oireachtas committee report, merchant John Cullen is forging ahead in Wexford.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
Related Stories
By Eoin Lowry on 27 November 2017
Huge labour savings, fully galvanised. Heavy duty construction...
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...