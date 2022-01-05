The word Glanbia first entered the lexicon of Irish farming in 1997 when Avonmore and Waterford merged.

That merger required a new entity and it was christened Glanbia, which translates to “clean food” in Irish.

Now that Glanbia plc is keeping that name, the co-op and Glanbia Ireland will have to find a new name.

Since Glanbia was formed, we’ve had a raft of new names for Irish co-ops as a result of mergers such as Arrabawn and Lacpatrick or just a new look in the case of Aurivo and Ornua.

So what will be the new name for Glanbia Co-op?

What’s the odds it’ll be a short, three-syllable word with a bit of Irish, a nod to the past while at the same time being forward-looking?

According to CEO, Jim Bergin there’s an international marketing team currently working on this.

Some have suggested that Avonmore, one of the top brand names in Ireland be used as the new name for the co-op but apparently this has been ruled out. The re-brand will cost millions, with Glanbia needing to be scrubbed off every milk truck, shop front and milk carton.