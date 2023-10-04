The new national park at Dowth will be maintained as an active farm, said Minister Malcolm Noonan.

The lands acquired by the State for the development of a new national park at Dowth, Co Meath will be kept in active agriculture, according to Minister for Heritage, Malcolm Noonan.

The 552ac site, formerly owned by Devenish, will be used as a research and amenity facility to showcase how farming and nature can thrive hand in hand, he said.

The Department of Housing, which is responsible for the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), paid €11m for the Boyne Valley site – now the country’s seventh national park and the first within the northeast region.

Minister Noonan said there will now be an open invite to other State bodies, including Teagasc, to support the development of the masterplan for the park’s long-term management, which will take about two years to complete.

10 years of research

He said that the NPWS will continue and build on the 10 years of research conducted by Devenish.

“It provides an opportunity for farmers to be centrally involved in the activities that are taking place here, and really looking at the challenges that they’re facing in terms of biodiversity, water quality and soil carbon sequestration.

“I think the learnings here can be applied to intensive farming, particularly in the eastern part of the country.

“You can have very rich biodiversity in farmland and have thriving farm animals and thriving productivity. I think, from that perspective, it offers a really unique opportunity for the State,” the minister said.

He confirmed that there will be no major rewilding of the Dowth site, with the existing biodiversity to be studied and supported.

The property includes Dowth Hall country house, and Netterville Manor, a late Victorian almshouse.

The lands amount to approximately one third of the total area of the UNESCO World Heritage Property of Brú na Bóinne, which includes the great Neolithic passage tombs of Newgrange, Knowth and Dowth.

