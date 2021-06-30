OptiStone overload protection is now available on Lemken's Juwel, Diamant and Titan ploughs.

Lemken has added its new OptiStone automatic overload protection to its Juwel, Diamant and Titan ploughs.

A newly designed swivel bracket ensures high lateral tripping forces.

When an obstacle is encountered, the protection system automatically raises up to 37cm and 20cm to the side. According to Lemken this provides a large range of deflection.

Tripping force can be continuously adjusted from the driver’s seat for changing ground conditions.

In addition, there are double-cut shear bolts for added protection in the event a large stone or roots may come into harm’s way.

To the heart of the OptiStone is a closed system for highly stable leg plates, protecting against dirt and foreign objects. Keeping the plough bodies stable during deflection are radial spherical plain bearings.

Plough bodies are firmly connected to the three-dimensional bearing points which Lemken believe cannot unhitch, therefore leaving the OptiStone system at an advantage over four-point suspension systems found on the market.