The second phase of field trials for a TB cattle vaccine and skin test in England has started.

This next phase will cover at least five commercial livestock farms and 600 animals to assess the safety of the CattleBCG vaccine and the safety and performance of the detect infected among vaccinated animals (DIVA) skin test in vaccinated cattle.

It follows the completion of phase one trials in England, which looked at the safety and performance of the skin test in unvaccinated cattle.

The trials are due to be completed later this year. The first phase began in 2021 and focused on the safety and performance of the DIVA skin test in unvaccinated animals.

Performed on 10 farms with 524 participating animals, it was completed in May 2022 and analysis of the results is in progress.

Announcing news of phase two, England’s Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) lead scientist for TB Dr Phil Hogarth said this next step “represents a significant milestone, building upon many years of research, and APHA will continue to be led by science, and work tirelessly in the fight to eradicate this disease”.

British Veterinary Association (BVA) president Malcolm Morley said that bovine TB is a devastating disease with far-reaching consequences for farmers, cattle and wildlife.

“It’s therefore very promising to see the next stage of field trials of the BCG vaccine and skin test getting under way, marking an important milestone in the ongoing collaborative efforts of the veterinary profession, the scientific community, government and industry to tackle this disease.

“[The] BVA identified the development of a vaccine and test as a research priority that could have [a] significant impact on bovine TB eradication in the UK and globally, alongside other disease control measures. We look forward to seeing the results of these trials.”