Pöttinger Ireland has announced the appointment of Igoe Agri and Engineering as an agent for the firm’s full range of grassland and tillage equipment.

Established in 2020 just outside the town of Castlerea, Co Roscommon, Igoe Agri and Engineering is headed up by Kevin Igoe.

The company is agents for brands such as Dowd bale handlers and attachments, Malone toppers and post drivers, Scully attachments and Clarke Engineering tine harrows.

The appointment comes as part of a new strategy announced by the Austrian manufacturer to grow its market share in Ireland.

This brings to 15 the number of Pöttinger dealers on the island of Ireland.

“We are delighted to announce Igoe Agri & Engineering as an authorised dealer for the west of Ireland,” said Pöttinger Ireland general manager Diarmuid Claridge.

“A young business with loads of passion and enthusiasm to provide a top-quality sales and aftersales service to our growing customer base in the west.”