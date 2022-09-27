The flagship unit on show was the Rejuvenator 3000 which is priced at €23,000 plus VAT.

Making its public debut on the Benn Agri stand, Alan Ward Engineering showcased grass harrows, front rippers and a prototype one-pass grass seeder.

Based in Co Kilkenny, Alan Ward took up manufacturing this kit earlier this year following a request from Benn Agri. Having worked with Wilson Engineering up to then, while carrying out works locally from his farm, Alan is well accustomed to fabricating, a trait evident in the finish of his products.

This is a 3m unit with two rows of ripper tines, two rows of 12mm tines followed by a self-cleaning prism roller.

It can be used in combination with the firm’s front ripper (€6,300 plus VAT) to create extra tilth.

The seed is broadcasted before the prism roller using an APV seeding unit. It’s priced at €23,000 plus VAT.