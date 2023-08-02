The new Disco 9700 rear combination has a maximum cutting width of 9.5m.

At a recent German press event, Claas introduced its new flagship Disco 9700 range of rear 9.5m combination mowers for heavy volume crops and tractors up to 500hp.

In total, five versions are available - with or without groupers, tined or roller conditioners or alternately in non-conditioner form. However, the tined option will inevitably be the choice among Irish customers.

The range includes the Max Cut mower beds with quick fit blades and the flow-optimised wear skids introduced to the wider Claas Disco mower range last year for a 15mm higher cut.

The active float suspension system has also undergone some tweaks.

The telescopic arms retract when the mowers are folded for a transport height below 4m.

All Disco 9700 models feature hydraulic side shift, which can adjust the cutting width from 8.8m to 9.5m. This allows the mowers to telescope outwards 300mm and inwards by 500mm in order to adjust the overlap on corners and slopes.

Optional slope control is available, which uses a tilt sensor to individually adjust the telescopic travel and the active float ground pressure control of the left and right arm to counteract drift.

The Disco 9700 and groupers have been designed to handle high volume crops and tractors up to 500hp.

The mower units are driven by a new Walterscheid P-Line triple telescopic drive shaft with toughened large-diameter steel profiles. A higher capacity K-90 slip clutch has also been fitted.

Both Comfort and Business models come with full Isobus compatibility as standard.

Each mower bed on Comfort models is operated via activation of the tractor's spools, while telescopic travel and active float functions are operated via load-sensing hydraulics.

The Business models, on the other hand, feature continuous load-sensing hydraulics. All functions are controlled via the Isobus terminal.